Volunteers help frame Habitat for Humanity home in Oregon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty-five volunteers with Findorff and Exact Sciences helped frame a Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday.

The future homeowner Adjele Neglokbe, who works as a nurse assistant, also stepped in to help build the frame of her new Oregon home. She is living with her mom and 9-year-old son, and said her family is excited for everything they have planned for the new home.

“My family and I are very grateful,” Neglokbe said. “This home is a dream come true for us. In the name of Habitat for Humanity, God bless you.”

Construction will continue on the home through the summer and fall. Habitat for Humanity said they hope to have the roof up by the time the first snow falls, so the family can spend the holidays in their new home.

