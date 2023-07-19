Watching chance for rain tonight

Few isolated showers/storms overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our stretch of pleasant weather looks to continue through today, through the rest of this workweek, and into the weekend. However, it looks like summer heat may be making a comeback early next week!

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, with a light breeze out of the southwest. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday: reaching the low and mid-80s by the afternoon. Humidity levels remain low, and we’ll stay dry through this evening for Concerts on the Square!

We will work in a chance for an isolated shower or storm between 9 PM and midnight as a weak system pushes through. Most places will stay completely dry overnight, but a few lucky communities may pick up a tenth to a quarter inch of rain.

Looking Ahead...

Rain should clear out by daybreak Thursday morning, though temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler behind that system. Highs will stay in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see the chance for a stray shower or two on Saturday and Sunday.

A pattern change looks to arrive to start the new workweek - heat that’s been building in the southwest will begin to spread closer to the Great Lakes. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again.

