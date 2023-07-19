Wisconsin DNR invites public to search for invasive species

Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day is a DNR event aiming to educate the public on invasive...
Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day is a DNR event aiming to educate the public on invasive species in the state's waterways.(Wisconsin DNR)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs your help picking out invasive species in the state’s waterways.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the DNR will host Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day, a hands-on approach aiming to get residents engaged in protecting streams, lakes and wetlands from invasive species.

There are over 20 event locations volunteers can choose from. For 10 years, the DNR has partnered with statewide and local conservation groups to host the event.

“Projects like Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day are a fun and simple way for volunteers to get engaged and for the local site leaders and the DNR to collaborate,” DNR Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Coordinator Maureen Ferry said.

The DNR says information gathered by volunteers is key to monitoring and controlling invasive species. Last year, over 150 volunteers monitored more than 230 sites statewide.

The DNR’s website has more details on event times and locations.

