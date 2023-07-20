1 dead after dump truck collides with semi in Sauk Co.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – An 84-year-old dump truck driver died Wednesday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on a Sauk Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both commercial vehicles were badly damaged and rolled over in the collision, which happened at the intersection of two highways in the Town of Washington, the Sheriff’s Office report stated. It added that the wreck also downed several power lines.

Investigators determined the driver of the dump truck, who lives in Lone rock, was heading east on Wis. Hwy. 154 shortly before 8:30 a.m. when his vehicle struck the semi at the intersection with Wis. Hwy. 130. The Sheriff’s Office noted the tractor-trailer driver, who is from Coral Gables, Florida, had a stop sign, but it did not indicate if investigators believe that he did not stop or did not yield to the other driver.

The dump truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office, while the semi driver was not hurt. They were the only people in their respective vehicles at the time. Neither name was released pending notification of the family.

The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.