‘Barbie’ fans across Wis. begin pre-premiere festivities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is less than 48 hours until the ‘Barbie’ movie premiers across the U.S., but celebrations have already begun across Wisconsin.

Marcus Theatres hosted a ‘Barbie Blowout Party’ across their Wisconsin theatres Wednesday. Fans of all ages dressed in pink and picked up free merchandise before seeing the movie, two days before the release date.

“My husband said that I needed to go tonight and get all of my ‘ooh, ahh’ out of my system,” collector and long-time fan Nancy Dronzek said. “It’s not just for little kids. I think people should embrace their childhood and never let that die.”

Area General Manager at Marcus Theatres Tom Reichelt said momentum has been building over the past few months.

“We have an early access show today at 7 o’clock, sold out, sold out, not a ticket to have right now,” he said. “We’ve added shows and show times to really give people a lot of choices to come out and experience Barbie the way it was meant to be seen and that is on the big screen, with friends with family and really have an experience.”

The excitement expected to continue for weeks.

“We’re excited. It’s Barbie. It’s Oppenheimer, but really it’s all about Barbie today, right now,” Reichelt said.

