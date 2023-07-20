Beloit Police Dept.: Human remains discovered, no danger to the public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Human remains were discovered in Beloit, police reported Wednesday.

The City of Beloit Police Department posted on Facebook that human remains were found near Town Hall Road and Colley Road, on the southeastern side of the city.

The department stated there was no danger to the public. An autopsy will be conducted and more information will be provided when it is finished.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing.

