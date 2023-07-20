Death of Wisconsin inmate serving life sentence for husband’s killing being investigated as homicide

Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — The death of a 68-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence at a central Wisconsin prison for the 2006 killing of her husband is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Guards found Cindy Schulz-Juedes unresponsive Wednesday in her cell at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said.

Fond du Lac Police were investigating the circumstances of her death and no additional details were immediately available, the state agency said.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WLUK-TV that Schulz-Juedes’ death was being investigated as a homicide. He said Thursday that the investigation by police in the city about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Milwaukee was in its “infancy.”

Schulz-Juedes was convicted in Marathon County in October 2021 of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in the fatal shooting of her husband, Kenneth Juedes, 58.

She was sentenced in June 2022 to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006, at the couple’s home in the town of Hull. He was a pharmacist for what was then Memorial Health Care in Medford, Wisconsin.

