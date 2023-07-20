A glimpse into fair ride inspections with DSPS

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As amusement parks, local festivals and county fairs kick into high gear for the summer some may have reservations about the safety of their thrill-seeking friends and family.

In recent weeks, incidents, close calls and injuries have riddled the fair scene across the country and close to home. With the Dane County Fair entering the Madison community July 20-23, Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services is offering a glimpse into their role in ride safety inspection.

“Our goal is to try to give people some piece of mind in knowing that coming to a county like this that these rides are as safe as they can possibly be, and people should worry about having fun right they should not be worried about the safety of the rides they’re on,” said John Beard, DSPS communications director.

Wisconsin DSPS issues permits to operators of rides and registers amusement park rides in the state.

“People that are permitted through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services to operate these rides in counties around the state are tasked with doing daily inspections every day these rides are up and operating,” Beard assured.

On top of that rides are subject to periodic inspection by Wisconsin DSPS with a goal of inspecting every ride annually during the season.

The equipment at the Dane County Fair was inspected during its stint in Chippewa Falls last week at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Beard said inspectors will be following up with a visit to the Dane County Fair Friday.

we’re talking RIDE SAFETY ahead of the dane county fair opening this morning. join us LIVE on #TMS to hear from the department of safety & professional services @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/ah003KY1vC — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) July 20, 2023

Inspectors look for things including welds and connections, as well as the condition of restraints/harnesses.

Another think to keep an eye out for, rides that have passed inspection, should have a sticker on them, similar to one you’d have on your license plate, noting they passed.

“The advice I would give is you can never completely rule out the case of a fluke incident and you can’t completely take out the risk in life, but I would reiterate that there are multiple layers of inspection, that instances of injury on these rides are uncommon but people have to weigh that against their own fears about human error, mechanical issues and make the decision that’s best for them,” Beard said.

Safety is also the riders responsibility, a ‘shared responsibility’ Beard called it. “We like to remind people to take part in the safety themselves, its partly their responsibility, these rides have rules, they have guidelines. Follow them because they’re put in place to keep you safe.”

The Dane County Fair runs through Thursday, gates open at 8a.m. each day, for admission and ticket specials see here.

