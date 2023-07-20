Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen after stopping to help driver in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A good Samaritan’s vehicle was stolen after stopping to help the driver involved in a wreck on Madison’s south side, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD investigators believe a passenger in the rental truck that crashed into a parked car took off in the stolen vehicle.

The good Samaritan was one of several who stopped to help after seeing a box rental truck crash into a parked car, MPD says.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Waunona Woods Ct.

Responders revived the truck driver with Narcan. He was arrested for second-offense OWI, and possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

MPD continued to say the stolen vehicle has not been found.

