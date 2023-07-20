MPD investigating stabbing on city’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still investigating after a woman was stabbed in the arm on the city’s near east side.

Officers found the woman, 30, on the 500 block of Bowman Ave. with a knife wound to the arm. The police department says her injuries are not life-threatening.

The stabbing happened Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m.

MPD says no one has been arrested and they are looking for suspects.

