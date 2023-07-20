Neighbors frustrated with accumulating rubble months after Madison condo explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over two months after a condo exploded on Madison’s west side, neighbors are frustrated with the piles of debris left over from the May incident.

Elizabeth Antes lives directly behind where the explosion happened. She says the piles of debris behind the complex are only growing.

“Honestly, with the pizza boxes and all of the junk and the debris, I literally feel like I’m living in a garbage bin,” Antes said. “I don’t even know where that stuff even came from. More stuff keeps showing up and I just... it’s like why are you dumping random boxes in my yard? That is not mine,” she said.

Antes says her property manager is nowhere to be found despite all of the damage.

“I haven’t received any information about what’s gonna cover the costs, how to move forward, and just trying to be patient,” she said. “I think they have initially had somebody here a couple of days, they survey it, and then it’s pretty much just been radio silence.”

Though one step closer to identifying the origin, Madison Fire Department PIO Cynthia Schuster said Thursday the exact cause of the explosion is still ‘undetermined.’ Schuster added natural gas appliances and a propane cylinder attached to a grill are two potential fuel sources.

Meanwhile, nearby neighbors are getting used to the new scene outside their windows.

“Once winter sets in, it starts getting cold, I’m guessing that this is going to be a two-to-three-year project,” Antes said. “I think one thing people should know is when you’re dealing with property management companies, make sure you understand what their roles are and what you’re signing and what they’re responsible for.”

Although MFD has conclude their investigation, Schuster said private investigators are continuing to survey the scene, adding it is up to them and the property manager to clear the scene.

