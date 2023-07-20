New pedestrian bridge opens up along University Avenue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new bridge has been built for pedestrians and bikers near Madison’s west side.

It’s part of the University Ave. construction project. The bridge goes over University Bay Drive and connects the bike trail that runs parallel to University Ave.

Before the bridge was built, a board member with the non-profit advocacy group Madison Bikes said it was “very scary” to cross the area.

“Bicycling is not just a recreational activity, it’s how people actually get to where they need to go,” Robbie Webber said. “They need to go to the same place as the people who are driving.”

The new bridge was a celebratory moment for Webber and others as they watched the construction workers put together the finishing touches.

“We all set up lawn chairs over there to watch them raise that central span into place, which was very geeky but kind of a lot of fun,” Webber said.

Webber said many people complained about the location prior to the bridge being constructed. With the bridge now open, Webber said it showed the City of Madison and the Village of Shorewood acknowledged their concerns.

“The city and the village recognize that there are people who are not driving and that they also need safe and comfortable accommodations to get to their destinations,” Webber said.

Webber said Madison Bikes board members are advocating to improve pedestrian safety in other areas of Madison, including John Nolen Drive.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.