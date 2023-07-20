Nice Stretch Of Weather

Comfortable Friday

Small Weekend Rain Chances

Hot Late Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful stretch of weather to end the week with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Make some time to get outside and enjoy it as big changes will arrive over the next week. Small storm chances will be around this weekend, but still plenty of dry hours as temperatures start to climb above normal. The bigger story heading into next week will be the dramatic warm-up by weeks end. Highs will climb well into the 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees in spots. Spotty daily showers could offer some relief in some areas. Keep a close eye on the forecast for possible First Alert Days.

What’s Coming Up...

Clearing skies tonight with comfortable temperatures into the middle 50s. Light northerly winds. Mostly sunny with a few more afternoon clouds Friday. Seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s. Light northerly winds. Mostly clear Friday night with lows in the lower 60s. Saturday and Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with a few storms possible, primarily during the overnight hours. Temperatures will warm from the lower 80s to the middle 80s with lows from the lower 60s to the middle 60s.

Looking Ahead...

A big warm-up starts Monday with highs into the upper 80s. Temperatures around 90 return Tuesday and it only goes up from there. We could be in the middle to upper 90s by the end of next week. There are still questions in terms of how hot we will get coupled with potential humidity and any storm chances. Stay tuned to this developing heat wave that could make its way into our area.

