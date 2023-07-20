No cause found in May condo explosion in Madison, potential sources found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Ten weeks after an explosion rocked a Madison condominium unit, investigators from local, state, and federal agencies still have not determined the exact cause of the blast.

In an update on Thursday, the Madison Fire Department explained they concluded the May 9 explosion originated in the garage of the townhome, which is in the 900 block of Gammon Road. During excavations of the garage, they found two potential origins: a 20-pound propane cylinder and natural gas-fueled appliances.

The propane cylinder was attached to a grill and a burner was turned on, the MFD statement noted. It was empty when investigators discovered it, which may indicate that the tank had filled the garage with gas.

In addition to the propane tank, investigators have explored several other options as sources of the explosion, but they have not settled on any of them as the definite reason.

Investigators still don’t know what sparked the blast, MFD noted. The inquiry has been conducted by the fire department’s Fire Investigation Team, the state Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives, according to the fire department’s statement. Private insurance company investigators are also trying to figure out what happened.

Four people were hurt in the explosion at the six-unit condominium. All of the units were damaged by the blast, displacing 21 people. The incident closed a stretch of South Gammon Road, a far west side artery, for several hours.

Within days of the explosion, investigators had identified the propane tank as a possible source. Madison Gas & Electric reported crews tested the area and confirmed they found no evidence of a gas leak.

