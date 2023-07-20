Right lane of I-90/94 westbound blocked near Lake Delton due to grass fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of the right lane of I-90/94 westbound near the Columbia-Sauk County line is blocked due to a grass fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated.

The agency explained in an alert Thursday that the right lane near County Road T near Lake Delton, beyond the ramp from WIS 33, is closed. Crews were alerted to the grass fire just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is responding.

WisDOT estimated the closure to last for about an hour.

