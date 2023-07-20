Remains found in Beloit believed to be South Beloit woman

The human remains found Wednesday in Beloit are believed to be a woman from across the Illinois border who has not been seen in more than a week.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WMTV) – The human remains found Wednesday in Beloit are believed to be a woman from across the Illinois border who has not been seen in more than a week, the South Beloit Police Dept. said.

On Thursday morning, the police department posted that investigators believe the body found was Judy Springler, who went missing on July 12 after leaving her home. They are waiting for confirmation from the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

In its post, the police department offered its condolences to the 37-year-old woman’s family and friends.

Judy Sprigler, 37, has been missing since July 12, 2023. The South Beloit Police Department believes her remains may have been found in Beloit.(South Beloit Police Department)

On Wednesday, the Beloit Police Department stated remains were found near S. Town Hall Rd. and E. Colley Rd. BPD added its investigation is still ongoing and said there is no danger to the community.

The South Beloit Police Dept. is still asking anyone who has information on her whereabouts or disappearance to call 815-389-3491 or go online to p3tips.com where tips can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

