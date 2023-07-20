Security video shows Madison tattoo shop fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearby surveillance video shows footage from the moments before and during a fire at Custom Tattooing Arts Studio.

The Madison Police Department linked the fire to a wrong way, head-on crash that backed up drivers for hours during the morning commute.

Store owners from a nearby business gave NBC15 News footage that shows what happened before, during and after the fire started.

Electric Needle is a sewing shop located next to Custom Tattooing Arts Studio and the former’s security camera points directly at the tattoo shop.

The security footage shows the east side of Custom Tattooing Arts Studio where someone exits the back of the building, walks along the wall, opens a gate, and moves a motorcycle to the front of the building. Later, that person appears near a door or window, then the building is seen on fire. Seconds later, the person gets on the motorcycle and rides off.

Electric Needle Owner Jen Mulder watched the surveillance video hours after the fire happened with investigators and still struggles to believe that it’s real.

”When we first watched the footage it was shocking and disturbing but I read the fire department statement that there were no injuries in the fire,” Mulder said. “So we were not really prepared to find out that the accident on the Beltline was related.”

MPD has not identified the person in the security camera footage yet.

The official cause of the fire is still unknown, but the Madison Fire Department is investigating it as an arson.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Dane County Medical Examiner identified Ted Heffner as the 71-year-old man who was killed in the Beltline motorcycle crash. Dane County Court Documents list Heffner as Custom Tattooing Arts Studio’s owner.

One of Heffner’s customers shared his experience with the tattoo artist, saying the two became friends after one year of repeated sessions.

NBC15 News reached out to Heffner’s family and have not received a response yet.

