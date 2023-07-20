State Street shooting suspect’s cash bond set at $250k

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused in the State Street shooting that happened in November had his bond set Wednesday in court.

Court records show Lamar Jefferson’s cash bond was set at $250,000. If he posts bond, he would not be allowed to have any weapons or be in the State Street or Langdon Street area.

A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. on July 27.

Jefferson, 41, is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm- convicted of a felony.

The Madison Police Dept. reported earlier this week that the suspect was captured in Milwaukee County.

The criminal complaint recounted the events of the shooting as told by a witness to police, who said she heard two to three gunshots, then saw two men having a disturbance on Nov. 29, 2022, in the middle of the 100 block of State Street.

The two men fell down and one of them dropped a black pistol, the complaint stated. The man then picked it up before allegedly firing two to three more shots at the victim. The witness was also able to provide police with a description of the suspect.

If convicted, Jefferson faces a maximum sentence of 60 years for the attempted homicide charge and up to 10 years and/or a $25,000 fine for the weapons charge.

