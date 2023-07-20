Sunny and Pleasant Over the Next Couple of Days

Warmer temperatures during the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will slide off to the east of here early this morning and high pressure will build in from the west. This ridge will bring sunshine and pleasant conditions to the region. High temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity for today. Wind is expected to increase and gusts will be around 25 mph this afternoon.

The ridge will continue to dominate the weather for tomorrow. Temperatures will begin to warm a bit through the week and into the weekend. Highs through the weekend will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Warmer temperatures are expected through next week with highs returning to the 90s. Late next week, some forecast models are indicating high temperatures reaching the triple digits. We will be monitoring the heat next week for possible First Alert Days.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79. Wind: Becoming NW 10-15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58. Wind: N 5-15.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83.

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 82.

