U.S. Atty. indicts Janesville man on drug, child pornography charges

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was indicted on alleged drug, gun and child pornography crimes.

The U.S. Department of Justice states Kyle Richards alleged used and maintained a Janesville apartment from April to May 5 in order to distribute and use cocaine. The indictment also alleges he distributed cocaine in October of 2022 and had cocaine on him on May 4, intending to distribute it.

The indictment further states that he used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct on Jan. 13, in order to produce a visual depiction of it.

Richards, 34, is accused of distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine for distribution and maintaining a drug house. He is also charged with allegedly being a felon in possession of firearms and producing child pornography. The gun possession charge stems from him allegedly having four handguns on May 4.

If he is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the cocaine charges, five years for maintaining a drug house and 15 years for the firearms charge. He would also face a maximum penalty of 30 years for the child pornography charge.

