UW-Madison Police Dept. welcomes first therapy K9

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new face on the UW-Madison campus this summer. The UW-Madison Police Department welcomed its first therapy K9 to the team.

Charlie and his handler, Officer Katelyn Gamache, started on campus a few weeks ago.

“He loves pets, he loves cuddles, he loves everything like that,” Officer Gamache said.

Charlie is a one-year-old rescue dog from Florida, and he is the first law enforcement therapy K9 in Dane County.

However, he is not trained to sniff out narcotics or explosives like most police K9s are.

“The training is very similar to other K9s in the sense of obedience, but the actual skill that he is required to perform is very different,” Gamache said.

She said Charlie’s loving nature proves he’s a perfect fit for the job which consists of lots of pets and cuddles for students in the residence halls on campus come this fall, but he is also trained to respond to serious calls.

“Whether they’re in a crisis situation, in some sort of mental health incident,” Gamache said.

Not only is Charlie lending a helping paw to community members, students and staff, he also works in his own office providing support to first responders.

“It’s so interesting to see how dogs can just read human behavior even more than we can, and I’m trained to do that. But he can pick up on like small facial expressions and your change in emotions before any of us can even detect it,” Gamache said.

Charlie rides with Gamache in the squad car to every call, even beyond the boundaries of the UW campus.

“We just know that animals can do it better than we usually can,” she said. “Anyone that has a pet probably wouldn’t argue that and we know about the science and the changes that your body will go through when looking at dogs and petting dogs.”

UWPD says Charlie will be joined by another therapy K9 sometime in the fall.

