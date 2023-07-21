American Heart Association to host Madison Heart Walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Heart Association is inviting Madison residents to McKee Farms Park to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits as part of the Madison Heart Walk.

The walk is set for Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m.

Organizers say it will celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise funds, and encourage physical activity

Registration information can be found online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.