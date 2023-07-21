Beloit to offer free rides from parks to Krueger pool

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – Just in time for the warmer days ahead, the City of Beloit wants to make it easier for more kids to hit the pool this summer.

For the next four Wednesday, the city’s Parks and Recreation Division will provide rides from several Beloit parks to Krueger Pool. The trips will be free, but it will cost $2 per child to get into the pool.

“We are looking for ways to engage neighborhood youth at the pool this summer,” said Recreation Supervisor Nicole Yost. “We hope that offering transportation and supervision will help welcome kids from throughout the city for an enjoyable afternoon of swimming and recreation.”

The initiative is open to children between the ages of six and fourteen. The city assured families that children will be supervised by summer playground staff.

The rides will happen on July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 9, and Aug. 16. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the previous day, and people can sign up by calling 608-364-2890. See the pickup and drop off schedule for the parks below:

Park Pickup Drop-off Telfer Park Noon 3:50 p.m. Summit Park 12:20 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Vernon Park 12:40 p.m. 3:10 p.m.

