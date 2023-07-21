Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead.

Eight and 12-ounce Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups were sold in pairs on Amazon and the company’s website, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.

The cups have been found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal government’s limit on the heavy metal.

It is considered extremely toxic to children.

Anyone who has one of the cups can request a refund on Cupkin’s website.

