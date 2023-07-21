Drought Conditions Improve Slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An active and wet week or two brought beneficial rainfall to southern Wisconsin. This is reflected in the latest drought monitor coming out in which it does show improvement across southern Wisconsin, but it is minor. There is still a chunk of the area under Extreme Drought with most of the remaining area under Severe Drought. While we have picked up some nice moisture as of late, much more is needed to really turn things in a positive direction. Unfortunately, widespread soaking rains don’t look to be in the forecast. We will have some scattered storm activity through the end of the month, but overall drought conditions will likely hold steady and possible worsen by the end of the month. The next update to the drought monitor will be July 27th.

SYNOPSIS:

The July 20 issuance of the drought monitor includes precipitation through 7 am July 18. Extreme drought is indicated in parts of Sauk, western Columbia, Dane, southern Iowa, northern Green and western Jefferson counties. Conditions improved from extreme to severe for most of Sauk, northern Iowa and northwest Dane counties where 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain fell over the past week. Drought conditions improved from severe to moderate in Racine and eastern Kenosha counties and southern Lafayette county.

The 30 day percent of normal precipitation in those areas is 70 to 80% of normal while values across much of the rest of southern Wisconsin are less than 70%. Severe drought continues across the rest of southern Wisconsin. The dry spell in southern Wisconsin started in mid April and drought conditions, denoted as d1 or moderate drought, developed in early June.

Precipitation for the week ending July 18, precipitation was 0.75 to 1.5 inches, except for parts of southwest Wisconsin mentioned earlier. Those values are close to average. 30 day deficits are 1 to 2 inches in southwest Wisconsin and far eastern Wisconsin and 3 to 4 inches across the rest of southern Wisconsin. 60 day deficits are 6 to 8 inches from Dane county and west and 4 to 6 inches east of Dane county. These values are 25 to 50% of normal. 90 day deficits are 5 to 9 inches, with the highest values centered around Dane county.

From the time period may 1 to July 18, many locations in southern Wisconsin rank as 5th to 10th driest. Horologic conditions: stream-flow has steadily decreased over the past two months. Stream-flow averaged over the past 28 days is in the 5-40th percentile. Lowest values are in south-central and southeast Wisconsin.

Calculated soil moisture is in the 5-20th percentile, with the lowest values in southwest Wisconsin. Values increased slightly in southwest Wisconsin. The USDA report on topsoil moisture condition for southeast Wisconsin is rated 14 percent very short, 48 percent short, 38 percent adequate and subsoil moisture is rated as 41 percent very short, 45 percent short, and 14 percent adequate. For south-central Wisconsin topsoil, 23 percent is rated as very short, 37 as short, and 40 as adequate and for subsoil 36 is rated as very short, 48 as short, and 16 as adequate. For southwest Wisconsin topsoil, 10 is rated as very short, 39 as short, and 50 as adequate and for subsoil, 29 is rated as very short, 40 as short and 31 as adequate. These values are similar to or higher than last week.

Little precipitation is expected over the next week along with warmer temperatures so drought conditions are expected to continue. The outlook for July 27 to August 2 indicates high probabilities for above average temperature and slightly enhanced odds for near average temperature. The outlook for August indicates equal chances for above, below, and average temperature and precipitation. Consistent rain for several weeks is needed to improve drought conditions.

