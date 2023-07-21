Dylan Mulvaney hopes to be a college speaker following Bud Light backlash

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is hoping to add a new title to her resume: public speaker.

In an Instagram story Wednesday, Mulvaney posted to her 1.8 million followers that she is hoping to speak at universities during the upcoming school year.

“University and College friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” she wrote, along with a link for booking her through Creative Artists Agency.

According to the CAA website, Mulvaney graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater. In 2020, she was touring with the Broadway show “Book of Mormon,” but turned her focus to growing her social media pages when the pandemic halted the Broadway production.

She now has nearly 11 million followers on TikTok.

Mulvaney has made headlines for the past few months after creating one sponsored social media post with Bud Light in April to promote a contest for the beer brand.

In a TikTok video, Mulvaney said she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

Amid the controversy over the partnership, Bud Light has suffered a significant decline in sales in recent months and lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer. Modelo Especial has claimed that title for the past two months.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks...
Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by thieves who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Lowe’s worker gets fired after being punched 3 times trying to stop thieves
A Beloit pool is open on time and seven days a week this Summer, a stark contrast to last...
Beloit to offer free rides from parks to Krueger pool
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district