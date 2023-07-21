Family reflects on eight months since Christopher Miller went missing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week marks eight months since Christopher Miller went missing. His family has described the last eight months as an “emotional roller coaster” and a “nightmare.”

The 27-year-old was last seen near Janesville back on Nov. 19.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was running away from State Patrol Troopers who were trying to pull him over for speeding.

Miller’s family has been searching for him since.

“Every night I go to bed just wondering, and I repeat to myself, ‘Chris, where are you?’ Because we don’t know,” Chris’s mother Tammy James said. “As a mother, that’s my fear of a year, two years, three years, and you don’t know, you don’t know what happened to your son.”

Miller’s family said they have been trying to meet with authorities in person to discuss what happened the day he went missing.

James said that meeting still hasn’t happened.

“I think that’s why I get frustrated because I’m a mother that wants answers, that wants to know,” James said. “I want the help. We have so many resources out here to help find missing people.”

Miller’s fiancé Mallory Duerst said she wants closure for their kids.

“Pushing for answers and that’s all that we can do,” Duerst said. “Just trying to stay strong for our kids because they deserve to know what happened to their dad.”

To help continue their search efforts, James said the family is holding a fundraiser in Fitchburg Saturday at Greenfield Park.

Those who go are encouraged to wear red, Chris’s favorite color.

