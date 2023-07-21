Father of missing 13-year-old Sauk Co. boy offers reward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The father of a missing 13-year-old Sauk Co. boy is offering a reward for information leading to his son’s return.

William Yoblonski posted about the reward, offering $10,000 for the return of his son, James. The reward will not be offered for just tips on his whereabouts.

James Yoblonski is described as being 5′11″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has a half-inch scar on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing red shoes, blue jeans, a shirt and a baseball cap.

James Yoblonski was reported missing on June 12 after his father told the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office that he had taken the family’s vehicle, which was later found along the highway near the Baraboo Bluffs. His cell phone was also located along the highway.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the family also informed deputies a handgun was missing from the home, adding it was not known if the boy has the gun.

Yoblonski’s family organized a search for him last month and said they were grateful for the outpouring of community support. The sheriff’s office had previously explained that it was reducing the number of law enforcement searching for Yoblonski.

Anyone with information on Yoblonski’s whereabouts should call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495, or call 911.

