First Alert Day Issued Tuesday-Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A developing heat wave will move in our direction next week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s starting Tuesday and lasting through at least Thursday. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees. Because of this threat, a First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

There are a few questions on just how intense this heat wave may be and how high humidity levels will go. There are also questions on potential clusters of storms and the timing that could impact temperatures. Regardless, confidence is high enough for potential impacts for southern Wisconsin.

Prolonged periods of hot and humid weather can take their toll on people, plants, and things. Stay tuned to the forecast as things evolve and plan for a potential hot stretch of weather across the area.

Excessive heat likely for the middle and end of next week. (WMTV Made)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.