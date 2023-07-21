First Summer Shop & Stroll in Downtown Middleton this weekend

Downtown Middleton is holding its first Shop & Stroll event this weekend.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Middleton’s first Shop & Stroll event is taking place this weekend.

Thursday through Saturday, 16 local businesses will have great deals and restaurants will have food and drink specials.

“We’re a collection of all locally owned, independent businesses in downtown Middleton,” Downtown Middleton Business Association President Andrea Van Nest said. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration to bring all of these businesses together, to bring this event to the community.”

This is the first time the summer Shop & Stroll event is in Middleton, a part of the series that features the well-known “Sip & Stroll” wine walk in September, returning for its 10th year.

Van Nest said there is something for everybody. Live music is every day and yoga at Stone Horse Green will be held Saturday morning. In addition to all of the shopping, there is a story walk put on in collaboration with the Middleton Public Library.

A new downtown Middleton business is excited to take part in the deals this weekend. “Fajitas, Tapas & Bar” on Parmenter St. opened less than three weeks ago. Owner Miguel Dominguez is happy to be open in Middleton after previously being in Beloit.

Construction in downtown Middleton is wrapping up, making it easier to make your way around with plenty of parking available.

A full list of participating shops and restaurants can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

Emergency crews are searching for a missing boater on Big Green Lake, on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Search continues for missing boater on Big Green Lake
First Alert Days Issued
Mild Weather This Weekend
27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen on Nov. 19 in Janesville.
Family reflects on eight months since Christopher Miller went missing
Middleton Travel.
Middleton tourism sees 2022 comeback, report says