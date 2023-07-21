First Summer Shop & Stroll in Downtown Middleton this weekend

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Middleton’s first Shop & Stroll event is taking place this weekend.

Thursday through Saturday, 16 local businesses will have great deals and restaurants will have food and drink specials.

“We’re a collection of all locally owned, independent businesses in downtown Middleton,” Downtown Middleton Business Association President Andrea Van Nest said. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration to bring all of these businesses together, to bring this event to the community.”

This is the first time the summer Shop & Stroll event is in Middleton, a part of the series that features the well-known “Sip & Stroll” wine walk in September, returning for its 10th year.

Van Nest said there is something for everybody. Live music is every day and yoga at Stone Horse Green will be held Saturday morning. In addition to all of the shopping, there is a story walk put on in collaboration with the Middleton Public Library.

A new downtown Middleton business is excited to take part in the deals this weekend. “Fajitas, Tapas & Bar” on Parmenter St. opened less than three weeks ago. Owner Miguel Dominguez is happy to be open in Middleton after previously being in Beloit.

Construction in downtown Middleton is wrapping up, making it easier to make your way around with plenty of parking available.

A full list of participating shops and restaurants can be found here.

