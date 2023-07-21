Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for former Sheboygan area lawmaker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin on Saturday to honor a former state Assemblymember who died last week. Memorial services for Michael Endsley will be held that day in Sheboygan Falls.

To correspond with this weekend’s services, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order directing flags in the state be lowered to half-staff to pay tribute to the former lawmaker.

“He was a hardworking businessman, dedicated public servant, avid history buff, enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, and by all accounts, a great father and friend to all those who knew him. He will be missed,” Gov. Evers wrote in a statement announcing the order.

State of Wisconsin photo of Michael Endsley, who represented Assembly District 26 from 2011 to 2015 (Wisconsin State Assembly)

Endsley, 61, was elected to represent the 26th District in the Sheboygan area in 2010, the governor’s office explained, and served two terms, during which he chaired the aging and long-term care committee and was vice chair for the jobs, economy, and small business and small business development committee.

In the final full year of his second term, he was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment that later became early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, the statement noted. It went on to credit his dedication to public service, saying he went on to learn about the disease, educate others, and help those who were affected.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

