Former UWPD K9 dies suddenly, just a month after retiring

UWPD officers line up to honor former K9 officer Maya who died suddenly on July 21, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A former UW Police Department K-9 died suddenly, just over a month after her fellow officers celebrated her retirement.

On Friday, UWPD revealed the onetime K-9 Maya got very sick earlier in the day and passed away. Its statement noted that Maya was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

Maya joined UWPD in 2013 and served with them for a decade before her retirement last month.

UWPD K-9 Maya dons a tiara as her fellow officers celebrate her retirement after 10 years.
UWPD K-9 Maya dons a tiara as her fellow officers celebrate her retirement after 10 years.(UWPD via Twitter)

In her career, she answered the call more than 370 times. Maya was also among the teams tasked with helping protect the Dalai Lama and the President of the United States during their visits. But, for her fellow officers, she was more than just an accomplished cop.

UWPD’s statement ended by offering the departments thoughts and prayers to her former partner, Sgt. Nic Banuelos, and his family and a message for Maya: “Thank you, Maya, for your tireless work keeping our community safe.”

Former UWPD K-9 Maya and her partner, Sgt. Nic Banuelos.
Former UWPD K-9 Maya and her partner, Sgt. Nic Banuelos.(UWPD)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

A Beloit pool is open on time and seven days a week this Summer, a stark contrast to last...
Beloit to offer free rides from parks to Krueger pool
The City of Beloit will offer free rides from city parks to Krueger Pool to children for the...
New program for kids at Krueger Pool
A dump truck driver died Wednesday in a collision on a Sauk Co. highway, the Sheriff's Office...
Name released of Lone Rock man killed in dump truck crash
Scammer claims to be former Rock Co. Sheriff, asked woman to drive over 2 hours