Former UWPD K9 dies suddenly, just a month after retiring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A former UW Police Department K-9 died suddenly, just over a month after her fellow officers celebrated her retirement.

On Friday, UWPD revealed the onetime K-9 Maya got very sick earlier in the day and passed away. Its statement noted that Maya was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

Maya joined UWPD in 2013 and served with them for a decade before her retirement last month.

UWPD K-9 Maya dons a tiara as her fellow officers celebrate her retirement after 10 years. (UWPD via Twitter)

In her career, she answered the call more than 370 times. Maya was also among the teams tasked with helping protect the Dalai Lama and the President of the United States during their visits. But, for her fellow officers, she was more than just an accomplished cop.

UWPD’s statement ended by offering the departments thoughts and prayers to her former partner, Sgt. Nic Banuelos, and his family and a message for Maya: “Thank you, Maya, for your tireless work keeping our community safe.”

Former UWPD K-9 Maya and her partner, Sgt. Nic Banuelos. (UWPD)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.