Goodman Pool to close through July for All-City swim meet

(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking to beat the heat by going for a swim, it won’t be at the Goodman Pool for a while. The pool will be closed for the rest of the month, starting July 21.

Goodman Pool is set to host Madison’s All-City Championship Swim Meet, a large outdoor amateur swim meet.

Thirteen area teams will compete from July 27 through 29.

Everyone is invited to attend either through volunteering or just watching.

