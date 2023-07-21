Goodman Pool to close through July for All-City swim meet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking to beat the heat by going for a swim, it won’t be at the Goodman Pool for a while. The pool will be closed for the rest of the month, starting July 21.

Goodman Pool is set to host Madison’s All-City Championship Swim Meet, a large outdoor amateur swim meet.

Thirteen area teams will compete from July 27 through 29.

Everyone is invited to attend either through volunteering or just watching.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.