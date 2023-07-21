Madison construction site burglary suspect arrested after police chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The police chase of a burglary suspect ended Thursday after the man drove the wrong way on Midvale Blvd. and was eventually stopped near a Madison middle school.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, officers were told around 10:55 a.m. that a man was stealing from a University Ave. construction site and had driven away.

Officers in another jurisdiction saw the suspect and chased him, attempting to use road spikes to stop the vehicle. The man allegedly drove the wrong way down Midvale Blvd. before driving onto a hilly area behind Cherokee Heights Middle School, on the 4200 block of Nakoma Rd., and eventually came to a stop.

MPD arrested the 24-year-old man, who is accused of burglary and theft. Shorewood Hills Police Department expects to file additional charges.

MPD noted that no students were inside the school while the pursuit and arrest happened.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.