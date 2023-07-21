Middleton tourism sees 2022 comeback, report says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Visit Middleton says it was a comeback story for the tourism industry in 2022.

Middleton tourism brought in $183 million in visitor spending through its nine hotels, food and beverage, recreation, retail, and transportation.

Middleton visitor spending also rose by 32%, a $45 million increase from 2021.

This number surpassed pre-pandemic spending in 2019 by 4%.

