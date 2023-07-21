Mild Weather This Weekend

Before heat arrives next week
First Alert Days Issued
First Alert Days Issued(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mild and sunny Friday
  • Showers on Saturday evening
  • First Alert Day for heat next week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today we’ll begin to see high pressure moving in and that will also mean plenty of sunshine through the next couple of days.  Highs today will be heading into the lower 80.  Friday will stay mostly dry, but we’re looking for the chance of showers to be on the increase as we head into the beginning of the weekend.  Showers will on the increase for Saturday, but will mostly scattered later in the day.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

If you have any outdoor lawn work to do, this weekend is the time to do it.  Temperatures will be mostly in the mid 80s, and that will be the lowest temperatures we see for the week.  Starting the workweek heat from the southwest will begin expanding toward our area.  Much of the U.S. will be dealing with temperatures 90 or above for at least 3 days or more and for us that will be Tuesday through Thursday.  For much of our area heat pushes into the 90s and stays into the 90s possibly all the way till Friday

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

Small Rain Chances
Nice Stretch Of Weather
Sunny and breezy today.
Sunny and Pleasant Over the Next Couple of Days
Sunny and Pleasant Over the Next Couple of Days
Storms could bring some overnight precipitation
Storm Chances Tonight