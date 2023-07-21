Mild Weather This Weekend

Mild and sunny Friday

Showers on Saturday evening

First Alert Day for heat next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today we’ll begin to see high pressure moving in and that will also mean plenty of sunshine through the next couple of days. Highs today will be heading into the lower 80. Friday will stay mostly dry, but we’re looking for the chance of showers to be on the increase as we head into the beginning of the weekend. Showers will on the increase for Saturday, but will mostly scattered later in the day.

What’s Coming Up...

If you have any outdoor lawn work to do, this weekend is the time to do it. Temperatures will be mostly in the mid 80s, and that will be the lowest temperatures we see for the week. Starting the workweek heat from the southwest will begin expanding toward our area. Much of the U.S. will be dealing with temperatures 90 or above for at least 3 days or more and for us that will be Tuesday through Thursday. For much of our area heat pushes into the 90s and stays into the 90s possibly all the way till Friday

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.