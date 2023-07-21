Monona police and fire departments collaborate in active threat training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police and Fire Departments are taking part in active threat training this weekend at Winnequah School.

The training is meant to better prepare first responders for real-world situations by bringing the two forces together.

The training is provided by a company called Silverback. They train first responders all across the country. Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen is the person behind bringing in the new training program to both departments.

“Myself and one of my firefighter medics went down there in April to audit the course and see how well it would actually fit what we wanted,” McMullen said. “They did a fabulous job.”

Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said the training is designed to simulate active situations like an active shooter.

“We live in a dangerous and unpredictable world, unfortunately,” Chaney said. “But that’s what you pay us for. You pay us to make sure that we’re trained up, that we’re prepared to respond to real-life threats.”

Police and fire crews are trained to work together to shorten response times. It’s meant to have fire and EMS crews follow behind law enforcement to reach victims as soon as possible.

McMullen said the training is inspired by past tragic events like the Columbine school shooting back in 1999.

“What the TV camera showed (that day) was the fire department sitting outside, the ambulance was sitting outside and just waiting until the school was secure,” McMullen said. “The number of dead could have been significantly less. This (training) is a more aggressive approach to where we’re going in right behind police to start stabilizing victims and getting them out as quickly as possible.”

McMullen said the training program was paid for entirely by donations and grants. The two departments plan on holding sessions four times a year going forward.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.