Name released of Lone Rock man killed in dump truck crash

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Lone Rock man who died when the dump truck he was driving collided with a semi at an intersection in the Town of Washington.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roger Hamilton was heading east on Wis. Hwy. 154 shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer at the intersection with Wis. Hwy. 130. The collision toppled both vehicles and knocked down several power lines, its statement added.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the semi driver, who is from Coral Gables, Florida, had a stop sign, but it did not indicate if investigators believe that he did not stop or did not yield to the dump truck.

A dump truck driver died Wednesday in a collision on a Sauk Co. highway, the Sheriff's Office reported. (WMTV-TV)

Hamilton, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office indicated, while the other driver was not injured. No other individuals were in the vehicles at the time.

The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

