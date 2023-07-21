Name released of Lone Rock man killed in dump truck crash

An 84-year-old dump truck operator died Thursday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on a Sauk Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office said.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Lone Rock man who died when the dump truck he was driving collided with a semi at an intersection in the Town of Washington.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roger Hamilton was heading east on Wis. Hwy. 154 shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer at the intersection with Wis. Hwy. 130. The collision toppled both vehicles and knocked down several power lines, its statement added.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the semi driver, who is from Coral Gables, Florida, had a stop sign, but it did not indicate if investigators believe that he did not stop or did not yield to the dump truck.

A dump truck driver died Wednesday in a collision on a Sauk Co. highway, the Sheriff's Office...
A dump truck driver died Wednesday in a collision on a Sauk Co. highway, the Sheriff's Office reported.(WMTV-TV)

Hamilton, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office indicated, while the other driver was not injured. No other individuals were in the vehicles at the time.

The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

A Beloit pool is open on time and seven days a week this Summer, a stark contrast to last...
Beloit to offer free rides from parks to Krueger pool
The City of Beloit will offer free rides from city parks to Krueger Pool to children for the...
New program for kids at Krueger Pool
Former UWPD K-9 Maya died suddenly on July 21, 2023, just a month into her retirement, the...
Former UWPD K9 dies suddenly, just a month after retiring
Scammer claims to be former Rock Co. Sheriff, asked woman to drive over 2 hours