New study supports on-site flu testing in nursing homes

Nurse Practitioner awaits flu testing results
Nurse Practitioner awaits flu testing results(Stephanie Poole)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health highlighted the importance of flu testing in nursing homes for keeping residents safe.

The study showed that rapid on-site testing led to earlier detection of outbreaks, faster treatment, and lower hospitalization rates.

Nursing homes participating in the experimental group of the study tested earlier than the control group did, and analyzed tests on-site at the nursing home, which often had a 15-minute turnaround, officials explained.

Quicker results allowed the nursing homes to contain what could be a dangerous outbreak in a high-risk population, when time is of the essence, study lead and professor of family medicine and community health at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Jonathan Temte explained.

“This study demonstrates the profound effect of early detection of influenza in long-term care facilities,’’ Dr. Temte said. “Nursing homes are collections of very vulnerable individuals, so anything we can do to protect them is very important.”

Nursing home staff at the experimental locations were trained on flu testing and analysis, meaning they did not have to wait for a doctor’s permission to test patients.

Dr. Temte explained that the system can also reduce costs for nursing homes when it comes to flu testing kits and flu treatments.

The study ran from 2016-2019, and the COVID pandemic slowed the analysis of results, Dr. Temte said.

Nine out of ten of the participating nursing homes wanted to continue with the new system, UW officials said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Father of missing 13-year-old Sauk Co. boy offers reward
Generic police lights
Madison construction site burglary suspect arrested after police chase
Police lights generic
Whitewater Police Dept. investigating attempted child abduction
Madison man hit crossing the street in coma
Madison man in coma after car hits him while crossing the street