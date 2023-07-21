New study supports on-site flu testing in nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health highlighted the importance of flu testing in nursing homes for keeping residents safe.

The study showed that rapid on-site testing led to earlier detection of outbreaks, faster treatment, and lower hospitalization rates.

Nursing homes participating in the experimental group of the study tested earlier than the control group did, and analyzed tests on-site at the nursing home, which often had a 15-minute turnaround, officials explained.

Quicker results allowed the nursing homes to contain what could be a dangerous outbreak in a high-risk population, when time is of the essence, study lead and professor of family medicine and community health at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Jonathan Temte explained.

“This study demonstrates the profound effect of early detection of influenza in long-term care facilities,’’ Dr. Temte said. “Nursing homes are collections of very vulnerable individuals, so anything we can do to protect them is very important.”

Nursing home staff at the experimental locations were trained on flu testing and analysis, meaning they did not have to wait for a doctor’s permission to test patients.

Dr. Temte explained that the system can also reduce costs for nursing homes when it comes to flu testing kits and flu treatments.

The study ran from 2016-2019, and the COVID pandemic slowed the analysis of results, Dr. Temte said.

Nine out of ten of the participating nursing homes wanted to continue with the new system, UW officials said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.