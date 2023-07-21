Ravens sign former Badger RB Gordon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon III signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $3.1 million. The Kenosha-native is entering his ninth season in the NFL, where he has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.

A RB deal: Veteran free-agent Melvin Gordon reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

The two-time Pro Bowler spent the last two and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos, before being released midseason and joining the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

After a standout career with the Badgers, Gordon was drafted by the Chargers in 2015. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2014 and ranks fourth-all time in Badger rushing yards at 4,915. He is the Big Ten all-time single game rushing leader at 408 yards against Nebraska in 2014.

The Ravens open Week 1 at home against the Houston Texans.

