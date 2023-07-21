Ravens sign former Badger RB Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon III signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $3.1 million. The Kenosha-native is entering his ninth season in the NFL, where he has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent the last two and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos, before being released midseason and joining the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

After a standout career with the Badgers, Gordon was drafted by the Chargers in 2015. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2014 and ranks fourth-all time in Badger rushing yards at 4,915. He is the Big Ten all-time single game rushing leader at 408 yards against Nebraska in 2014.

The Ravens open Week 1 at home against the Houston Texans.

