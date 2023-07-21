A safety feature made it harder to get to a kid locked in a car, Madison fire says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A door lock’s safety feature made rescuing a child locked inside a vehicle Thursday more difficult and ended up with them needing to break a window to get in, the Madison Fire Department explained.

According to its statement, a child who was less than two years old was playing with a key fob after a parent got out of the vehicle and accidentally locked the doors. When firefighters arrived in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive around 5:10 p.m., the child was still in good spirits, smiling and waving at them.

Their first attempt mirrored what so many other drivers have done after locking their keys in their car. The firefighters wedged a prod-like wire into the vehicle and tried pushing the unlock key, MFD stated. Unfortunately, the unlock button wouldn’t work.

Then, they tried to use the wire to reach the key fob and reel it in, but it broke. Finally, with the sun shining down and temperatures in the vehicle rising, the call was made to break a window. Picking one furthest away from the child, they put duct tape on the window and punched a hole through it to reach the child, the report continued.

Once everyone was safe and the child was taken to a shady spot too cool off, firefighters discovered if the key fob is inside the car, the unlock buttons and manual door pulls do not work.

The child appeared to be okay after the ordeal, MFD said, adding that one of its firefighters went with the reunited family to a nearby service station to vacuum up the broken glass.

