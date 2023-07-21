A safety feature made it harder to get to a kid locked in a car, Madison fire says

An update on a pair of Madison Fire Dept. calls on Thursday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A door lock’s safety feature made rescuing a child locked inside a vehicle Thursday more difficult and ended up with them needing to break a window to get in, the Madison Fire Department explained.

According to its statement, a child who was less than two years old was playing with a key fob after a parent got out of the vehicle and accidentally locked the doors. When firefighters arrived in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive around 5:10 p.m., the child was still in good spirits, smiling and waving at them.

Their first attempt mirrored what so many other drivers have done after locking their keys in their car. The firefighters wedged a prod-like wire into the vehicle and tried pushing the unlock key, MFD stated. Unfortunately, the unlock button wouldn’t work.

Then, they tried to use the wire to reach the key fob and reel it in, but it broke. Finally, with the sun shining down and temperatures in the vehicle rising, the call was made to break a window. Picking one furthest away from the child, they put duct tape on the window and punched a hole through it to reach the child, the report continued.

Once everyone was safe and the child was taken to a shady spot too cool off, firefighters discovered if the key fob is inside the car, the unlock buttons and manual door pulls do not work.

The child appeared to be okay after the ordeal, MFD said, adding that one of its firefighters went with the reunited family to a nearby service station to vacuum up the broken glass.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for former Sheboygan area lawmaker
Search continues for missing boater on Big Green Lake
Suspect dies after shooting himself in Pleasant Prairie police cruiser
State of Wisconsin photo of Michael Endsley, who represented Assembly District 26 from 2011 to...
Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for former Sheboygan area lawmaker