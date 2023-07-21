Scammer claims to be former Rock Co. Sheriff, asked woman to drive over 2 hours

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents have received scam calls from someone claiming to be the former Rock Co. Sheriff in the past couple days, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Those who reported this to Rock Co. Communications say the caller sounded like a man with a Southern accent, and identified as “Deputy Sheriff Spoden” who retired from office.

Three of the people who received the call did not answer, but reported cryptic voicemails saying they needed to return the call because it was an urgent legal matter.

One person did answer the phone, and the caller told the woman she must drive over 2 hours to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office because she had missed a court proceeding. The caller then insisted that she must stay on the phone with him throughout the entire drive.

Rock Co. Sheriff Curtis Nell and Captain Josh Lund said the sheriff’s office would never ask someone to stay on the phone for that length of time or force someone to travel so far to meet with them.

In the past, scammers have used the name of the current Rock Co. sheriff to defraud people. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who experiences a call of this nature to contact their office. The non-emergency number for Rock Co. Communications is (608)757-2244.

