Scattered Weekend Storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful end to the week as a big pattern change moves in over the next week. Enjoy this evening as it will be some of the pick weather of the next 7-days. This weekend will be decent with some spotty storm chances. Right now, that favors Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Intense heat will start to move in our direction early next week with a stretch of 90-degree temperatures likely Factor in the heat index and it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Still some questions on how intense the humidity will be and potential storm chances that may offer some relief. Regardless, a First Alert Day is in place Tuesday-Thursday at this point in time.

An evening sprinkle possible, otherwise a few clouds tonight with seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny early Saturday with building afternoon clouds and storm chances. Highs into the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday night with lows into the lower 60s. A spotty shower Sunday, otherwise, partly to mostly sunny with highs into the middle 80s. Clearing out Sunday night with lows into the middle 60s.

Warmer temperatures return starting Monday with highs back to the middle and upper 80s. We should be around 90 Tuesday and well into the 90s for the remainder of the week. Humidity won't be extreme due to the drought, but high enough to bring dangerous heat index values at times. Isolated storms will be possible in the hot air mass that could offer temporary relief for some at times.

