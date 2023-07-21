Search continues for missing boater on Big Green Lake

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office is urging people to stay away from a section of Big Green Lake on Friday as it continues searching for a potential drowning victim.

Emergency crews responded to the lake around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after someone called 911 to report a missing boater. The Sheriff’s Office’s Boat Patrol and local fire departments immediately began searching. The Dept. of Natural Resources and Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are also assisting.

Searchers stayed on the lake until dark on Thursday and are going back out on Friday.

People are asked to avoid Horner's Landing on Big Green Lake while emergency crews search for a missing boater, on July 21, 2023. (WMTV-TV)

They have closed Horner’s Landing to allow emergency responders to access the lake. While searchers are on the lake, the Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area and give all emergency crews while they try to find the missing boater.

The name of the missing individual has not been released. The Sheriff’s Office added it will release more information as it becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.