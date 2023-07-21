Suspect arrested after June gunfire that hit multiple Madison homes

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One of the suspects in last month’s gunfire that sent bullets into three Madison homes was arrested this week, the Madison Police Dept. revealed.

MPD previously stated that shots fired between two vehicles along Dahle Street on June 6 struck the homes.

One of the bullets sent debris that cut a woman’s arm while another one lodged in a mattress that someone was lying on. Over a dozen shell casings were found after the incident, the police department reported.

Late Thursday morning, investigators found Rasheed Martin in the 600 block of Gammon Road and took him into custody. The most recent MPD statement indicates other suspects are wanted in the case, and it says the police department’s investigation is ongoing.

