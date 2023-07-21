Suspect arrested in Madison crime spree, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Lake Mills man faces a slew of charges after the Madison Police Department makes an arrest in string of thefts and burglaries that investigators report stretch back into last month.

Jeffrey Hoffman faces eight total charges so far, and MPD indicates that more may be on the way. He appeared in court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to all charges and his bond was set at $2,000, additional restrictions should he be released.

In its statement, MPD accused Hoffman, 36, of stealing automobiles and motorcycles as well as breaking into homes. The investigation into the rash of crimes included two MPD agencies along with other Dane Co. law enforcement agencies.

Jeffrey Hoffman was arrested in connection with a crime spree stretching back to June, the Madison Police Dept. reported. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

He was captured earlier in the month after police tried to catch up with him on the city’s east side, according to the MPD statement. He allegedly ran from police but did not make it far before being captured.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.