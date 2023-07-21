Suspect can’t make Burger King order & pulls gun, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A man drew his gun at a Madison fast-food restaurant after he was not able to place an order, the city’s police department reported.

According to the Madison Police Department statement, officers responded around to the Burger King, in the 2600 block of Washington Ave., shortly after 11:30 p.m. following the incident. Its report did not indicate why employees were not able to take his order.

No one was injured in the incident, the police statement indicated.

The suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing, MPD continued. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online to p3tips.com.

