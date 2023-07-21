Suspect dies after shooting himself in Pleasant Prairie police cruiser

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect died Thursday after shooting himself while in the back of a Pleasant Prairie Police Dept. cruiser, according to the police department.

The officers who arrested the man, who was accused of a weapons-related offense, did not find the gun hidden on the suspect’s body during a search before putting him in the cruiser, the PPPD statement admitted.

They headed to the Kenosha Co. jail around 3:45 p.m. when the officers heard a gunshot from the back of their vehicle. They took life-saving measures, but were not able to revive him, and the man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s death is being investigated by the Racine Co. Sheriff’s Office, as state law requires such incidents to be handled by an outside agency.

The police department concluded by adding its thoughts are with the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting and the family of the suspect. They also asked the public for its patience and understanding during the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.