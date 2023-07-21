Suspect dies after shooting himself in Pleasant Prairie police cruiser

A suspect died Thursday after shooting himself while in the back of a Pleasant Prairie Police Dept. cruiser, according to the police department.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect died Thursday after shooting himself while in the back of a Pleasant Prairie Police Dept. cruiser, according to the police department.

The officers who arrested the man, who was accused of a weapons-related offense, did not find the gun hidden on the suspect’s body during a search before putting him in the cruiser, the PPPD statement admitted.

They headed to the Kenosha Co. jail around 3:45 p.m. when the officers heard a gunshot from the back of their vehicle. They took life-saving measures, but were not able to revive him, and the man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s death is being investigated by the Racine Co. Sheriff’s Office, as state law requires such incidents to be handled by an outside agency.

The police department concluded by adding its thoughts are with the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting and the family of the suspect. They also asked the public for its patience and understanding during the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

Suspect dies after shooting himself in Pleasant Prairie police cruiser
State of Wisconsin photo of Michael Endsley, who represented Assembly District 26 from 2011 to...
Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for former Sheboygan area lawmaker
Jeffrey Hoffman was arrested in connection with a crime spree stretching back to June, the...
Suspect arrested in Madison crime spree, police report
Suspect arrested in Madison crime spree, police report