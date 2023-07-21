Teen hurt putting out fire at Madison home, MFD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A teenager was hurt Thursday while dousing a fire at a home on Madison’s north side using a water hose, the Madison Fire Department reported.

According to the MFD report, a candle was burning too close to some clothes hanging inside the home, in the 400 block of Starling Lane, and they caught fire. Using the hose, the teen was able to squelch the flames before firefighters arrived shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained while putting out the fire.

Firefighters determined the candle was to blame for starting the clothes on fire. They took them outside and then ventilated the smoke that lingered in the home.

