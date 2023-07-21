Video show traffic stop of Badger Jordan Turner allegedly going 117mph

Jordan Turner traffic stop
Jordan Turner traffic stop(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A video shows a trooper telling UW-Madison Badger Jordan Turner he was allegedly going 117 mph after pulling him over, and shows Turner’s explanation for the speed.

“I got to make it to practice, sorry,” Turner said. The linebacker goes on to tell the trooper that he plays football at the University of Wisconsin.

“Yeah you know I’m so scared, cause you know coaches,” Turner said.

According to court records, Turner was cited for speeding on the freeway (35+ mph) in Rock County. A hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Rock Co. court. As of 8 p.m., court records have not been updated.

Wisconsin Football announced at the end of June that Turner was suspended after violating the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy. In a statement on Twitter, Turner said he was cited with an “OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.”

Turner was reinstated last week after an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff.

